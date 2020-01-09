Israel Adesanya calls Jon Jones a 'drug cheat'

Anurag Mitra News Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020

UFC 243 Whittaker v Adesanya

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have a score to settle. What started off as simple banter has slowly developed into a full-blown feud, raising the hopes of fans who are eager to see the two men lock horns inside the cage.

Speaking to ESPN, Adesanya aimed shots at Jones, making things personal by referring to the latter's history of PED usage.

“He’s like, ‘Well, when I’m done, I’m glad people can remember my accolades rather than my walkout.’ People are going to remember you because you’re a drug cheat. You’re a steroid cheat. That’s what they’re gonna remember. You popped in the same month as your brother in 2016. That’s all they’re gonna remember. So my walkouts are gonna be even greater than his whole career.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Jones is set to defend his UFC light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 while Adesanya is rumored to fight Yoel Romero later in the year. Adesanya even confirmed the news, saying:

“The fight’s done. Make no mistake, I’m still putting work in, I’m still getting ready for my second title defense against a veteran of the game, a veteran in wrestling, the boogeyman of the division. The guy nobody calls out except Stylebender.”

If both Jones and Adesanya get through their next opponents and decide to partake in a champion vs champion super fight, 2020 will witness one of the biggest fights in the history of the promotion.