Israel Adesanya explains the relevance of Dan Hooker's 'burn the boats' tweet ahead of his UFC 267 bout against Islam Makhachev

Israel Adesanya claims Dan Hooker is really fired up for his upcoming fight with highly-rated prospect Islam Makhachev at UFC 267. In a recently released clip on his YouTube channel, Adesanya breaks down the fight between Hooker and Makhachev.

Speaking about Hooker's all-in mindset for the fight, 'The Last Stylebender' cited a tweet by 'The Hangman' saying "Burn the boats." Explaining what it means, Adesanya said that when people used to go to war back in the day, they would burn their own ships after landing on enemy territory.

They'd apparently do this to ensure that they'd have no way of going home until they won the war. Adesanya compared Dan Hooker's mindset for the fight with Makhachev to the same. Hooker doesn't have a way of returning to New Zealand immediately after the fight, as there are COVID-19 restrictions in place:

"One thing I really like was his tweet, when he announced this fight and he said 'burn the boat.' F**k, if you know it you know it. That is the f***ing most gangster s*it because when you go to war, back in the day, the olden days on ships, you hit your opponent's land, you hit the enemy's territory, you burn the boats because you have no way of going home. You have no way of going home and he has no way of going home because of the system we have currently in place in New Zealand... So he said burn the boats, f**k it, let's go," Israel Adesanya said.

Check out Israel Adesanya's breakdown of main card fights from UFC 267 below:

Israel Adesanya believes Dan Hooker will shock the world at UFC 267

Israel Adesanya feels Dan Hooker will upset Islam Makhachev at UFC 267. According to 'The Last Stylebender', his teammate is the underdog heading into the fight but he isn't going to perform like one. Dan Hooker has got this fight "in the bag," claims Adesanya:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"He said, 'You're betting on a losing horse.' And I believe that, because I believe in my team. And I know with the bullshit that we've gone through, and the real shit that we've gone through, Dan's got this fight in the bag," Israel Adesanya said.

Edited by Jack Cunningham