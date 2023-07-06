Israel Adesanya feinting an eye poke at Jon Jones has fans in splits - "Reminds me of urijah and Conor goofin off"

MMA fans witnessed one of the most unlikely interactions as Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones met in person for the first time and provided fans with hilarious content.

A video surfaced on Twitter of the UFC champions playfully sparring with each other. In the video, 'Izzy' is throwing combinations, while 'Bones' is dodging them, and fans made note that it looked as though the two have become friends after years of back-and-forth jibes on social media.

"The best of friends"

The middleweight champion even feinted an eye poke at the heavyweight champion, which led to both sharing a laugh. Fans reacted by mentioning that they were witnessing quite a unique interaction between the two MMA greats, while other noted that it reminded them of other fighter interactions.

Fans wrote:

"Reminds me of urijah and Conor goofin off, things could have gotten bad if it went the same way"

"Izzy ran the pipe and finished that single leg btw"

"Izzy's knee was about to cave in. Hahaha. Glad these 2 are 2 weight divisions apart now cuz I'd hate see Izzy lose to Jon. Glad they're friends"

"Idk why but this made me happy"

It will be interesting to see whether Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones struck up a friendship and if fans could see more interactions between them in the future.

Dricus du Plessis motivated to earn a title shot against Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis has added motivation, as he prepares to compete in the biggest fight of his MMA career this Saturday at UFC 290. The winner of his bout with Robert Whittaker appears to be the next challenger for Israel Adesanya's middleweight championship.

During his pre-fight media availability, du Plessis noted that there is a common occurrence in the middleweight division as it pertains to Whittaker's recent opponents. 'Stillknocks' mentioned that he is looking to defeat the former champion because it's his opportunity to get the next title shot, saying:

"Robert Whittaker faces them after they've lost to Adesanya, so you're getting more of a beaten down fighter...So, you're motivation isn't what it should be I'm assuming...This is where this fight is different. I'm on my way up, I'm the contender right now fighting Whittaker to fight for that title." [17:29 - 18:09]

Check out the full video:

