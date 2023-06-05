Israel Adesanya is one of mixed martial arts' most entertaining and captivating fighters. If he likes a fellow competitor, fans should take notice. Not only has he announced himself as a fan, but the middleweight champion has given huge praise to an undefeated welterweight who he believes is destined for UFC gold.

'The Last Stylebender' has been through ups and downs with the MMA fanbase throughout his career but is now arguably one of the biggest stars in the sport. The kickboxing phenom was scrutinized for his perceived laid-back approach to fights, though that changes when he has a willing dance partner.

Following his first-round knockout a couple of weeks back, Israel Adesanya heaped praise on Ian Garry for his whole demeanor when it comes to fighting, saying:

"He's clean. He even called [the finish] I think... I saw a clip of him talking prior and saying that he wanted to catch him with a high kick, a right high kick, and anything else is an accident. I like the way he carries himself... He's got that spirit about him, he's just that dude... I think he's just a future champion, for sure. He's young, so he's definitely a future champion."

Ian Machado Garry has a perfect 12-0 record and has shown signs of improvement each time he has stepped into the UFC cage. His drive to get better and drag himself through the fire whilst working on his craft shows that he could well be a future title contender in an extremely stacked welterweight division.

Israel Adesanya UFC record: Looking back at the middleweight's rise to his first title shot

Israel Adesanya UFC record: Looking back at the middleweight's rise to his first title shot

Entering the octagon as one of the most hyped prospects in recent years, 'The Last Stylebender' showcased his striking ability with a second-round knockout of Rob Wilkinson.

Decision victories over Brad Tavares and Marvin Vettori followed, leading into his first-round finish of Derek Brunson. Having a four-fight win streak gifted the entertainer his dream matchup against Anderson Silva, a fight he would win by decision.

With five wins from five, Adesanya finally got his hands on his first shot at UFC gold, though it was for the interim title. He would go on to beat Kelvin Gastelum in the 2019 fight of the year. Later that year, he claimed the undisputed strap against Robert Whittaker.

