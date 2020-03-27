Israel Adesanya takes several hilarious shots at Jon Jones post his DWI arrest

Israel Adesanya shares back to back posts on Jon Jones' arrest.

'The Last Stylebender' went all out with his sarcastic side to make fun of Jones.

Jon Jones

The MMA world exploded with all kinds of reactions on Thursday after UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones was arrested under four different charges in Albuquerque, New Mexico - DWI, possession of open container, negligent use of firearms and failing to produce vehicular documents.

Among the many who took a jab at Jones for his recurring record of felonies, Middleweight king Israel Adesanya was one. He pulled absolutely no punches in making fun of Jones, as was clear in the several tweets and Instagram stories he shared about it.

Israel Adesanya takes a jab at Jon Jones

After the news of Jones' arrest broke, Submission Radio tweeted asking everyone's reaction with on GIF. Adesanya took the chance the first thing in the morning.

Aaah shit, here we go again. pic.twitter.com/b5qzfM0JU1 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) March 26, 2020

He continued to post about the matter over the next few hours.

Adesanya is not the only one taking shots at the 205-pound Champ.

Fellow Light Heavyweights Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz also joined the party soon after the news went public. Reyes described the situation with words like "unbelievable" and "laughable", while Blachowicz said Jones needs to find other ways to hide from him than being in prison.

Jones last fought in February this year against Reyes and defended his title with a decision win. He is supposed to appear in court on April 8 for the bond arraignment hearing of his arrest, according to the authorities.