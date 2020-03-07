Israel Adesanya to make surprising amount as UFC 248 salaries are disclosed

Israel Adesanya and Dana White

Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero are set to face each other in what might be one of the biggest events of the year at UFC 248. With the fight taking place tomorrow, both fighters have been able to make weight and the title fight is now on. With only hours to go before the event, the salaries for the fighters have been revealed.

UFC 248 salaries disclosed

Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero will be facing each other as Adesanya puts his UFC Middleweight Championship on the line. Adesanya will be making a cool $500,000 whether he wins or loses. This is a huge amount, with no bonuses calculated.

Meanwhile, Yoel Romero is not far behind, as the Champion has been assured $350,000 with no bonuses included.

The co-main event will also see some big amounts, but they are not near the main event. Joanna Jedrzejczyk will be facing Zhang Weili for the UFC Strawweight Championship. Oddly, Joanna is set to make more than the Champion with $106,000 to show and another $106,000 to win, while Zhang can make $100,000 to show and another $100,000 to win the fight.

Meanwhile, Beneil Dariush is set to make $70,000/$70,000 to show and win respectively, while Drakkar Klose can make $40,000/$40,000 for the same.

Neil Magny can make a cool $76,000/$76,000 for the event, while Li Jingliang can make $64,000/$64,000 for the same.

Finally, Alex Oliveira can make $64,000/$64,000 for the event, while Max Griffin can make $35,000/$35,000 for the same.

These are without any deductions and additions and are only the base figures.

Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole reported the figures.