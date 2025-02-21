"It affects a lot in the nervous system" - When Ilia Topuria hilariously blamed Team Khabib's trash-talking on steroids, warned about 'crossing line'

Ilia Topuria once claimed that a member of Team Khabib’s trash-talking was fueled by steroid use. ‘El Matador’ has consistently voiced his desire to challenge reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in pursuit of becoming a two-division champion.

However, Topuria’s comments provoked a strong reaction from several members of Team Khabib, resulting in heated exchanges on social media. Notably, PFL lightweight titleholder Usman Nurmagomedov took issue with the former UFC featherweight champion's remarks, questioning his credibility in street fights after Topuria stated he wouldn’t fight Makhachev outside the cage because he would "have to pay for his medical bills."

The undefeated Spaniard responded to Nurmagomedov on X, mocking him over his six-month suspension after testing positive for a banned substance in October 2023. He also warned other Dagestani fighters against "crossing a line" and urged Makhachev to settle their feud inside the octagon.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show in October 2024, Topuria shared his thoughts on a potential matchup with Makhachev. He also brushed off warnings from Makhachev’s teammates and claimed that no one from Team Khabib would back up their talk with action:

"I wanna move up to the lightweight division. I wanna face him in the future. I said something like I want to face him in the octagon, and all his cousins came out saying, 'When I see you in the street and when I see you around, I’m gonna do this and do that,' and bro, shut the f**k up. Shut up. You’re not gonna do anything. Anything. So, shut up."

‘El Matador’ further playfully took another jab at Nurmagomedov and ridiculed his past steroid use:

"That guy [Nurmagomedov], they caught him with steroids. That's why he's so nervous because it affects a lot in the nervous system."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (17:32):

Ilia Topuria vacates his featherweight championship to compete at lightweight

UFC CEO Dana White recently announced that Ilia Topuria has relinquished his featherweight title and is making a full-time move to the lightweight division in his quest to become a two-division champion. However, no opponent or fight has been confirmed for his next bout at 155 pounds.

In his video, White explained that Topuria’s decision was driven by his confidence that he had accomplished enough at 145 pounds, coupled with the increasing challenge of cutting down to the weight limit.

As a result, Alexander Volkanovski is set to face Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight championship in the main event of UFC 314, scheduled for April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Check out Dana White's comments below (1:35):

