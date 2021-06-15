"It was expected he would win" - Daniel Cormier says Israel Adesanya "outmanned" Marvin Vettori at UFC 263

Daniel Cormier has claimed it was expected that Israel Adesanya would win at UFC 263.

The former UFC heavyweight champion believes 'The Last Stylebender' was supposed to win in dominant fashion and that is exactly what he did.

During the final edition of DC & Helwani, Cormier said that Israel Adesanya "outmanned" a very talented fighter in the form of Marvin Vettori.

DC further explained how Adesanya was the superior of the two during the fight.

"It was expected that Israel Adesanya was going to win this fight. It was expected that he would win in dominant fashion. Sometimes that is the hardest thing and he went out there and completely outmanned a very, very talented fighter."

Cormier added that Vettori had no chance and it didn't seem like there was anything outside of the submission attempt that might've allowed 'The Italian Dream' to win the fight.

However, the moment Israel Adesanya put his submission defense on display, the reigning champion took the wind out of Vettori's sails.

"Vettori had no chance, it didn't seem like anything outside of the submission attempt was gonna allow him to win the fight. And I'm telling you, even the submission defense that Izzy showed, in that moment, you can almost see the wind get taken out of Marvin's sails."

👹🐴🕊

When ever we head into battle.

Our fallen brothers ride with us.

Thank you Fau Vake #Fauever ❗️ pic.twitter.com/VstXe2pTgu — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 14, 2021

Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori at UFC 263

At UFC 263, Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori in the rematch between the pair.

The duo met for the first time since their first showdown in 2018 and once again Adesanya beat 'The Italian Dream' via a decision.

The reigning UFC middleweight champion dominated Vettori throughout the entire fight and won all five rounds to retain the 185-pound title.

With the win over Vettori, Israel Adesanya has now successfully defended his title thrice.

Having won the undisputed UFC middleweight title in 2019, 'The Last Stylebender' had already beaten Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa to retain the UFC middleweight strap.

Edited by Harvey Leonard