"It's f*****g childish" - When Mike Perry accused Dana White and UFC brass of being "rude, disrespectful, rich a**holes" in fiery rant

Mike Perry once unleashed a blistering tirade against Dana White and high-ranking UFC officials, voicing his frustrations with the MMA promotion. The former UFC welterweight’s frustrations stemmed from White’s praise of Merab Dvalishvili’s victory over Henry Cejudo at UFC 298, which contrasted with White’s previously critical stance on ‘The Machine’ for refusing to fight his teammate, former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

During an episode of his OverDogs Podcast in February 2024, 'Platinum' drew comparisons between the UFC and other major sports organizations and accused White and the promotion of stripping fighters of their individuality:

"It’s funny because they make everybody look the same now, and they wanna be f**king NFL, NBA of combat sports, but they don’t f**king act like it. They’re still f**king rude, disrespectful, rich a**holes who don’t give a f**k about these fighters or anyone who puts their life on the line to do this sh*t."

He continued:

"It’s f**king childish. How the richest f**king guy, most popular, most famous f**king guy of all time is childish. Cause the NFL owners and sh*t, they would never say any of this f**king sh*t about any of their players. It’s always love, god, respect, nation, power, honor."

Check out Mike Perry's comments below:

Perry parted ways with the UFC after compiling a middling promotional record of 7-8, with his final appearance resulting in a unanimous decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez in April 2021.

When Mike Perry reacted to footage of Dana White's dispute with his wife

On New Year's Eve in December 2022, a viral video surfaced showing an altercation between Dana White and his wife in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In the footage, White is seen grabbing her wrist, prompting Anne to slap him, after which the UFC CEO retaliated by slapping her back.

During an interview with MMA Fighting in January 2023, Mike Perry shared his thoughts on White’s dispute with his wife, as well as his former boss’ explanation of the incident:

"I saw a video of Dana White’s explanation. He definitely had no excuses. He said, ‘Everyone who is talking about me, they’re probably right, I made a mistake.’ How long has that guy been in the public eye? For so many years, and for something like this to happen ... maybe he grabbed her wrist, she struck him, he struck back, alcohol involved, New Year’s [Eve], tough times. Man, people go through that. That happens to people. I’m definitely not innocent in my life."

