"It's not going be a negotiation" - Tyson Fury to receive irrefutable offer from Saudi Arabia

Amer Abdallah has revealed that Tyson Fury is about to receive an offer he can't refuse.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of the ring since a December trilogy bout with Derek Chisora. There, Fury scored his third, and possibly final, lopsided win over 'Del Boy'. This time, he dispatched the longtime contender by tenth-round stoppage.

Following the victory, the WBC Heavyweight Champion had a face-off with Oleksandr Usyk in the center of the ring. A potential bout between the two promises to be a historic one. The winner of a Fury/Usyk clash will be crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.

'The Lion' achieved that feat well over two decades ago, but it appeared that he wouldn't be alone for long. The heavyweight title fight was eyed for April at Wembley Stadium, but sadly fell through. As is the case in boxing, it was due to financial issues.

However, Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk has since been revived by Saudi Arabia's Skill Challenge promotion. While some fans have been skeptical that the fight can be made, 'The Cat' signed with the company earlier this month.

In an interview with TalkSport, Skill Challenge's Amer Abdallah discussed the bout. There, he revealed:

"The premium offer will be coming soon, it will be based on the market value and demand of the fight. Tyson is frustrated, he wants to fight. If he can land something in September or October and then clear himself for December, we would love to make that offer. It will be a premium price, we would never insult anybody with the offer."

Tyson Fury teases return announcement

Tyson Fury expects to have his return announced shortly.

While 'The Gypsy King' is eyeing the Oleksandr Usyk fight for this winter, he does want to compete before then. Going a year between bouts doesn't seem wise for the heavyweight, who stated that he wanted to be active.

However, he hasn't had a great time finding an opponent. Most top heavyweights are booked at the moment, and Fury's callout of Anthony Joshua for September fell on deaf ears.

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury what they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure… A few days ago i sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium its a fight that everyone wants to see including myself. Come of AJ lets give the worldwhat they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A few days ago i sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium its a fight that everyone wants to see including myself. Come of AJ lets give the world 🌎 what they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ozNs9w0b8K

Nonetheless, Bob Arum has teased that Tyson Fury will be returning to the ring in the fall. In a recent video published on social media, the heavyweight revealed that fight news was coming.

He stated:

"Hoping to announce a big fight very, very soon. Stay tuned, I'm working out, I'm in the gym... Stay tuned, big news imminent."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury on Instagram today: "Hoping to announce a big fight very soon."

Poll : 0 votes