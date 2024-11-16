"It's orgasmic sometimes" - When Mike Tyson told Joe Rogan about struggling with knowing he "can really hurt somebody"

During a lengthy conversation with Joe Rogan, Mike Tyson once shed light on a profound struggle he's faced in his life. Both Rogan and Tyson then shared their opinions regarding the same.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion boxer had previously appeared on the UFC commentator's JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast and spoken about not wanting to compete as a fighter again.

In JRE episode #1532 in September 2020, Rogan recounted their past conversation about how Tyson didn't want to reignite the fire of fighting within himself and turn into the ferocious person he formerly was. Also, that month, Tyson was preparing for his exhibition boxing match against Roy Jones Jr. that was booked for Nov. 2020.

Tyson is well-known for his grueling training regime, particularly while preparing for a fight. Rogan asked him whether getting back to running early in the morning and training was rekindling the vintage 'Iron Mike':

"Does this reignite those old thoughts? The way you were when you were the champ? The way you were when you were on your way to the title? This is a whole new way of life?"

Mike Tyson responded by stating:

"You know what's really interesting? That sometimes -- periodic, but not real -- but sometimes I struggle with the fact that, 'Wow. There's a possibility I can really hurt somebody.'"

Rogan chimed in by questioning:

"Like, you don't want to hurt them? ... What do you mean when you struggle with the possibility that you could hurt them?"

Tyson answered by suggesting that the feeling of knowing that he's capable of inflicting considerable damage on someone evokes mixed emotions for him. The combat sports megastar added:

"That is sometimes -- it's orgasmic sometimes."

Moreover, Rogan lightheartedly pointed out that Tyson drawing an analogy of that ilk might be incomprehensible to the average person.

The fearsome KO artist alluded that ramping up his aggression and adopting a ruthless mentality was simply how his mind operates to help him perform efficiently in a combat situation.

Check out Mike Tyson's comments below:

Watch Mike Tyson and Joe Rogan discuss the topic below (23:36):

Joe Rogan and Mike Tyson on controlling the ferocious combat version of 'Iron Mike'

Joe Rogan further deemed that Mike Tyson's combat version was something that's quite wild and intriguing. Tyson admitted to the fact but opined that he doesn't fall prey to it:

"It's wild, but I believe it's rightfully so to be that way. And I just know how to -- I don't think I've mastered, but I just know how to deal with it. I don't let it overwhelm me." [25:20-minute mark of the aforementioned podcast video]

Mike Tyson made his pro boxing comeback after a near-20-year hiatus on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. Tyson, who's 58, faced social media influencer and boxer Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, U.S.A.

Many fans and experts, Rogan included, expressed concern for Tyson's well-being against the 27-year-old Paul, given their age difference. Ultimately, Jake emerged victorious via unanimous decision. Tyson later hinted at potentially fighting his elder brother Logan Paul.

