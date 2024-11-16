  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "It's orgasmic sometimes" - When Mike Tyson told Joe Rogan about struggling with knowing he "can really hurt somebody"

"It's orgasmic sometimes" - When Mike Tyson told Joe Rogan about struggling with knowing he "can really hurt somebody"

By Johny Payne
Modified Nov 16, 2024 15:23 GMT
Mike Tyson (left) spoke about some of his personal struggles during a podcast appearance hosted by Joe Rogan (right) [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Mike Tyson (left) spoke about some of his personal struggles during a podcast appearance hosted by Joe Rogan (right) [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

During a lengthy conversation with Joe Rogan, Mike Tyson once shed light on a profound struggle he's faced in his life. Both Rogan and Tyson then shared their opinions regarding the same.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion boxer had previously appeared on the UFC commentator's JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast and spoken about not wanting to compete as a fighter again.

In JRE episode #1532 in September 2020, Rogan recounted their past conversation about how Tyson didn't want to reignite the fire of fighting within himself and turn into the ferocious person he formerly was. Also, that month, Tyson was preparing for his exhibition boxing match against Roy Jones Jr. that was booked for Nov. 2020.

also-read-trending Trending

Tyson is well-known for his grueling training regime, particularly while preparing for a fight. Rogan asked him whether getting back to running early in the morning and training was rekindling the vintage 'Iron Mike':

"Does this reignite those old thoughts? The way you were when you were the champ? The way you were when you were on your way to the title? This is a whole new way of life?"

Mike Tyson responded by stating:

"You know what's really interesting? That sometimes -- periodic, but not real -- but sometimes I struggle with the fact that, 'Wow. There's a possibility I can really hurt somebody.'"

Rogan chimed in by questioning:

"Like, you don't want to hurt them? ... What do you mean when you struggle with the possibility that you could hurt them?"

Tyson answered by suggesting that the feeling of knowing that he's capable of inflicting considerable damage on someone evokes mixed emotions for him. The combat sports megastar added:

"That is sometimes -- it's orgasmic sometimes."

Moreover, Rogan lightheartedly pointed out that Tyson drawing an analogy of that ilk might be incomprehensible to the average person.

The fearsome KO artist alluded that ramping up his aggression and adopting a ruthless mentality was simply how his mind operates to help him perform efficiently in a combat situation.

Check out Mike Tyson's comments below:

Watch Mike Tyson and Joe Rogan discuss the topic below (23:36):

youtube-cover

Joe Rogan and Mike Tyson on controlling the ferocious combat version of 'Iron Mike'

Joe Rogan further deemed that Mike Tyson's combat version was something that's quite wild and intriguing. Tyson admitted to the fact but opined that he doesn't fall prey to it:

"It's wild, but I believe it's rightfully so to be that way. And I just know how to -- I don't think I've mastered, but I just know how to deal with it. I don't let it overwhelm me." [25:20-minute mark of the aforementioned podcast video]
youtube-cover

Mike Tyson made his pro boxing comeback after a near-20-year hiatus on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. Tyson, who's 58, faced social media influencer and boxer Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, U.S.A.

Many fans and experts, Rogan included, expressed concern for Tyson's well-being against the 27-year-old Paul, given their age difference. Ultimately, Jake emerged victorious via unanimous decision. Tyson later hinted at potentially fighting his elder brother Logan Paul.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी