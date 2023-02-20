“It’s up to them” - Stephen Loman ready for Fabricio Andrade or John Lineker

Bantamweight might just be the most talented division in ONE Championship right now, and Stephen Loman is already being tabbed as the next world title contender.

The Filipino star is ranked no.3 in the division and could potentially face the winner between Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video. The card’s main event will be for the vacant ONE bantamweight world title, and Loman might just be next in line to get a chance at gold.

ONE Fight Night 7 is set for February 24 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Loman, in an interview with ONE Championship, said that he doesn’t have any preference on who he fights as long as he gets to fight the best version of them inside the Circle.

Stephen Loman said:

“I want to fight both of them, regardless of the result of their rematch. They are two of the top bantamweights in the world, and I’m here to test myself against the best. It’s up to them (ONE Championship) if they will put me next in line for the title or not.”

The 27-year-old holds a perfect 3-0 record in ONE Championship with all three of those victories coming in dominant fashion.

Loman knocked out Yusup Saadulaev in his promotional debut at ONE: Winter Warriors II in December 2021 before pulling off a methodical unanimous decision win over Shoko Sato at ONE X in March last year.

His previous win, though, could be the most pivotal one of his career. Loman practically dominated Brazilian legend and former bantamweight king Bibiano Fernandes for the unanimous decision victory at ONE on Prime Video 4 in November 2022.

Stephen Loman sees potential match against Fabricio Andrade

Fabricio Andrade was never shy whenever he got an opportunity to talk, and it seems Stephen Loman has started to take notice.

The Brazilian star, who’s the no.1-ranked bantamweight in the promotion, has been incessant in his quest for a fight against Loman. ‘The Sniper’ knows this and he feels that he and Andrade will finally share the Circle in the near future.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Loman said that his fight against Andrade could even be for the ONE bantamweight world title.

“I’ll train, work on my knockout strikes or my special moves to beat him. That really is my goal, to get the world title, but I know that Fabricio Andrade isn’t just any fighter. Whatever happens, I’ll be ready."

