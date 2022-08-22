“I don't want to have another loss” - Itsuki Hirata says defeat not an option against Lin Heqin

According to Japanese sensation Itsuki Hirata, defeat is not an option. The 23-year-old fighter is still reeling from her split-decision loss to Jihin Radzuan, which occurred at ONE X last March.

Looking to re-establish herself as a serious mixed martial artist, Hirata seeks a definitive ending against her next big challenge to get back on the winning track at ONE on Prime Video 1.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, Hirata was asked how important it is to score a victory over upcoming opponent Lin Heqin. The rising star simply said:

“I don't want to have another loss [on my] record, but my opponent is also a good fighter. I can’t tell how my skills will come out in the next fight, but I don’t want to make my fight intricate.”

The young judoka worked her way up to a 5 fight-win streak before suffering the first loss of her career against the Malaysian superstar. As a result, Hirata traveled to different gyms across New York to train with top coaches and MMA fighters.

However, Hirata has one clear advantage and that’s her judo. In keeping things simple, she could close the distance and look for that early submission.

Itsuki Hirata training with Muay Thai couch Kru Nestor last few days before bout with Heqin

Itsuki Hirata is sharpening up her boxing skills with Muay Thai coach Kru Nestor at Evolve MMA in Singapore.

Her coach traveled from the US to Singapore only a few days ago and has been in non-stop action mode ever since he arrived. Itsuki Hirata has been documenting her martial arts journey on Instagram, demonstrating major improvements in her striking game since teaming up with her coach.

Just days away from her showdown with Lin Heqin, Kru Nestor has the grappling-heavy fighter throwing hands and doing fast kickboxing combinations.

Check out her training session below:

