Jairzinho Rozenstruik wants interim UFC Heavyweight Title shot against Francis Ngannou

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has an interesting idea for UFC 249.

Rozenstruik will be facing Francis Ngannou at some point down the road in 2020.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik

With UFC 249 knocking at the door, the Ultimate Fighting Championship and its president, Dana White are currently looking for a new location for the pay-per-view and a new main event, as well.

Following the recent exit of Khabib Nurmagomedov from the UFC 249 main event slot, Heavyweight sensation Jairzinho Rozenstruik has taken to social media in order to provide a brand new main event idea for UFC 249.

Jarizinho Rozenstruik wants a title match at UFC 249

With Khabib Nurmagomedov out of UFC 249, Tony Ferguson is currently left without an opponent for the main event of the pay-per-view and it remains to be seen who eventually replaces 'The Eagle' in his main event slot for the upcoming UFC PPV.

However, with Jairzinho Rozenstruik already confirmed to be facing Francis Ngannou this year, UFC President Dana White recently suggested that the two men could potentially square-off against each other at UFC 249.

In order to hype-up a potential fight between the two Heavyweight hard-hitters, Rozenstruik has now decided to add another exciting element to his fight against Ngannou, claiming that he would like to face 'The Predator' for the interim UFC Heavyweight Title at UFC 249.

What's next for UFC 249?

UFC 249 is still on schedule for April 18th, however, a location has not been confirmed for the show and it remains to be seen what the main event of the pay-per-view is going to be.