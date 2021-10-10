Jake Paul claims Tyson Fury may have "finally earned the chance" to fight him after KO win over Deontay Wilder

Jake Paul has reacted to Tyson Fury's phenomenal 11th-round stoppage win against Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight at the Fury vs. Wilder 3 pay-per-view event. 'The Problem Child' took to Twitter to react to the bout, throwing a bit of shade at 'The Gypsy King' in the process.

According to Paul, Tyson Fury may have finally 'earned' the opportunity to fight him after beating Wilder in a back-and-forth thriller.

"I think Tyson Fury might have finally earned the chance to fight me."

While Jake Paul's tweet is in line with his usual bold callouts of big names from the world of combat sports, he likely called out Tyson Fury in a jocular vein. Fury is a full-fledged heavyweight boxer, while Paul fights in the cruiserweight division. 'The Problem Child' is also known for fighting opponents smaller than him and Tyson Fury definitely doesn't fit the bill.

Tyson Fury overcame adversity to beat Deontay WIlder in trilogy fight

Fury and Wilder collided for the third time at the recently concluded Fury vs. Wilder 3 pay-per-view event held at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Excitement levels reached fever pitch as two of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time went to battle.

While Tyson Fury outstruck Wilder throughout the fight, displaying better cardio and movement, 'The Bronze Bomber' had his moments. In round four, Wilder turned the tide in his favor by scoring two huge knockdowns. Fury was seriously hurt but somehow managed to survive the round.

After regaining momentum, Tyson Fury rallied his way back into the fight, outboxing Wilder every round since the knockdowns.

Wilder put up a brave front, standing despite eating multiple powerful shots from Fury. However, a well-timed right hand to the temple knocked Wilder's lights out in the 11th round. The referee stopped the contest and Fury earned bragging rights in one of the most storied rivalries in boxing history.

