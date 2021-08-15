"Are they being paid appropriately?" - Jake Paul ensured all the fighters on his card were compensated fairly, says Showtime President Stephen Espinoza

Jake Paul has been one of the most ardent proponents of fair and equal pay in the realm of combat sports. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting on SBN, Stephen Espinoza opened up about Showtime operations and how Jake Paul factors into fighter pay and remuneration.

Having frequently been featured in several headlines for his constant flak directed at combat sports moguls, Jake Paul has been overtly critical of the way fighters are compensated. 'The Problem Child' has repeatedly stated his displeasure at how poorly fighters are paid to put their lives and health at risk every time they climb into the squared circle or the octagon.

"When we're putting together a card, Jake makes it a point to ask what is each fighter making. You know, are the women fighters, are those fighters being paid appropriately? Are the other fighters or the people we're bringing over from the UK, are they being paid appropriately? So I know this is a personal issue. I see it firsthand when there's no cameras around" declared Espinoza.

Tyron Woodley set to break the bank in his fight against Jake Paul

The Showtime bigwig subsequently offered his two cents on the fact that Tyron Woodley was set to make his biggest paycheck ever. After being a decorated champion in the UFC, Tyron Woodley securing the highest-paying fight of his life against Jake Paul speaks volumes about the UFC's pay structure.

"Tyron didn't make that comment [about the payday in the Paul fight] to market the event. That doesn't sell PPVs. He made that comment because it's true. You know, I've talked to him about it, they all confirmed it. It is a career high pay-day. He is getting a guarantee, which is more than he's ever made before. It says something about the business model that Jake has and it says something about the business model of boxing compared to MMA" admitted Espinoza.

Pay-scale aside, Tyron Woodley will be looking to redeem himself against Jake Paul. In a downward spiral of sorts, Tyron Woodley has only won a single fight across his last five. Having lost four fights on the trot, Woodley is on a quest to find his way back into mainstream combat sports discourse. However, beating Jake Paul is easier said than done, as 'The Problem Child' has proved a number of times over in the past.

