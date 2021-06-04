"They're the ones making the content" - Jake Paul accuses Dana White of taking money that belongs to UFC stars

Jake Paul has accused Dana White of taking money that belongs to UFC stars.

The YouTube superstar has been involved in a war of words with UFC president Dana White for the past several months. During this back-and-forth against White – with both individuals taking repeated jibes at one another on social media, and during interviews and press conferences – Paul has often raked up the topic of UFC fighter pay.

Jake Paul has consistently maintained that Dana White and the UFC do not pay adequate financial remuneration to the organization’s athletes. On that note, during the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley face-off event, Paul spoke to the media on a myriad of topics.

One of the questions posed to Jake Paul was about how he felt that Tyron Woodley – a former UFC champion – was earning his biggest payday by facing him (Paul) who’s originally from the entertainment industry and not the fight game. Jake Paul responded by stating:

“I think that there’s a movement, moving forward, that is going to show that fighters should be getting paid more. It’s unfair that the UFC fighters don’t have fair pay. Out of all the sports, the percentage that the owners get versus the athletes, they (the UFC) are the lowest. Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones: that fight should happen. Dana White, pay them the 10 million. He’s taking their money.

"They’re the ones making the content. They’re the ones getting in the ring, risking their lives. Chris Weidman goes in, snaps his leg in half; what does that look like? He may never be able to fight again and provide food for his family. These fighters are risking their lives.

"You can quite literally die in the ring. And they need to be compensated more. And I’m a big proponent of that movement and being in control. And just like music labels, same thing – These artists are getting owned, and they get locked up into these shi**y contracts, and they don’t know what to do. So, f**k that sh**. F**k Dana White.” (*Video courtesy: TheMacLife)

Jake Paul addressed Chris Weidman’s gruesome leg injury that he suffered at UFC 261 (April 2021). Paul also touched upon the ongoing dispute between the UFC and Jon Jones regarding Jones’ remuneration for his much-awaited fight against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Expounding upon the same, Jake Paul cited the risks involved in the fight game and reiterated that the UFC fighters ought to be paid more by the organization.

Jake Paul suggests that he’s not scared of Dana White and that he’s helping lead the way in innovating the fight game

Dana White (left); Jake Paul (right)

Jake Paul was also asked what it feels like to be the most outspoken person to demand better pay for UFC fighters, although he himself isn’t even in the UFC. Paul responded by saying:

“Because no one else can talk sh** to Dana. ‘Cause, he’ll just sideline them, and then they’re f**ked. I’m the only one that doesn’t need Dana White in the fight world. Everyone else is scared of him. I don’t give a f**k about him.”

Additionally, Jake Paul was asked if he believes that there’ll be more UFC fighters fighting out their contracts with the UFC so they can enter free agency and fight him. Paul replied by explaining:

“A hundred percent. I think there’s going to be a change, a movement; we’re innovating the fight game. And you’re starting to see that, you know. This is a showbusiness. And a lot of people just like to focus on the sport aspect of it, but it’s all the way around – You’re going to see fighters start to post content more. You’re going to see start to talk sh** to people more. And, you know, this is just the start of something massive. And I’m excited to help lead the way.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Jake Paul is set to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a professional boxing match on August 28th, 2021.

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava