Where does Jake Paul have a gun tattoo and what does it mean?

Jake Paul has an AR-15 rifle tattooed on his left thigh. The YouTube sensation got the gun tattoo in a 'Tattoo Spin Wheel Game' in 2017, back when he was spearheading Team 10. Paul decided to go for the AR-15 as he owned one himself:

"I had to get a gun. So I was like, I'm getting my AR-15. That adds meaning to it, though, because I have this gun," said Jake Paul.

Check out Jake Paul's video below:

According to bodyartguru.com, Jake Paul's AR-15 tattoo depicts a bullet leaving the gun's barrel. An empty casing can also be seen falling out. The gun also contains the Gucci Kingsnake and the double G logos tattooed on it. Paul's tattoo also has the Italian word veloce, which translates to fast in English, tattooed across it.

Picture credits: Inkedmag.com

Jake Paul's tattoo is essentially a depiction of his affinity for guns. In 2018, the FBI seized several guns from the 24-year-old's Calabasas mansion during a raid. The raid was reportedly in connection with vandalism and looting charges against Paul. Prior to that, Paul had also made waves when he advertised shirts with his infamous gun tattoo design on social media.

Jake Paul makes a tattoo bet with Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul is set to trade blows with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley next. The 3-0 professional boxer will face 'T-Wood' on August 28 under the Showtime banner. Ahead of the highly-anticipated crossover matchup, Paul made a bet with Woodley during the pre-fight presser. The loser of the aforesaid bout will have to get the victor's name tattooed on their body.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley just made a bet. The loser will get “I love [the winner]” tattooed on their body. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) July 13, 2021

Currently, Jake Paul is a big favorite against the 39-year-old Woodley. The betting odds can be attributed to Paul's last fight, which was against former Bellator champion Ben 'Funky' Askren. The retired MMA fighter was decimated by the younger Paul within two minutes of the first round.

This ringside view of Jake Paul finishing Ben Askren in the first round is wild 😳pic.twitter.com/0eX4TInvDF — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 18, 2021

Tyron Woodley, though, is leagues above any of Paul's former opponents when it comes to pure striking. Despite having no experience as a pro-boxer, 'The Chosen One' will most certainly be the biggest test of Paul's career so far.

Just. Listen. To. That. Shot. 😮



Tyron Woodley's power cannot be questioned...



His KO of Josh Koscheck but the welterweight division on alert back in 2013 ⚠️#UFC228 pic.twitter.com/df3Y9YyEvA — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 6, 2018

Get Sportskeeda MMA's latest articles delivered directly to your feed. Follow our Facebook page now!

Edited by Jack Cunningham