Jake Paul sends his first warning shot to Tyron Woodley in the lead-up to their boxing match

Jake Paul has sent his first warning shot to former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. 'The Problem Child' took to social media to thank Woodley for being the second MMA fighter on his 'hit list.'

In one of his most recent tweets, Jake Paul made a bold claim by stating that on August 28th, Woodley is getting knocked out by a Disney actor. Here's what Jake Paul tweeted out:

Dear, @TWooodley thanks for being the second MMA fighter on my hit list.



August 28th the 5x UFC champion is getting knocked out by a Disney actor. pic.twitter.com/MHhMMp9EGl — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) June 1, 2021

Jake Paul was recently signed by Showtime after ending his run with Triller. Paul will step into the ring with the former UFC welterweight champion in only his fourth professional boxing bout.

Meanwhile, Woodley will head into the bout on the back of a rough patch in the world of mixed martial arts. After losing the UFC welterweight title to Kamaru Usman in 2019, Woodley lost to Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington and Vicente Luque in consecutive fights.

Woodley's loss to Luque would be his last fight in the UFC, and in the aftermath of UFC 260, 'T-Wood' was removed from the welterweight rankings. Nevertheless, Woodley remains one of the most explosive fighters to have stepped foot in the octagon.

His wins over Robbie Lawler, Darren Till, Stephen Thompson and Demian Maia are proof of how good Woodley was as the UFC welterweight champion.

Jake Paul is on the back of a huge win over Ben Askren

In his first bout against an MMA fighter, Jake Paul defeated former multi-time welterweight champion Ben Askren. Paul knocked out 'Funky' inside the first round of their bout on April 17th.

However, minutes before the fight, 'The Problem Child' had gotten into an altercation with Tyron Woodley. 'The Chosen One' was in the corner of Askren and confronted Paul and his team in the locker room.

This has now led to a fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, and the two men are set to cross paths on August 28th.