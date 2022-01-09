Jake Paul sets bigger goals for boxing career after realizing he can go 10-0 sooner than planned

Jake Paul initially declared that he intends to retire from professional boxing after reaching a perfect record of 10-0. However, the YouTube star now appears to be looking at a career beyond professional 10 wins.

Appearing as a guest on the latest episode of the Boxing with Chris Mannix podcast, Paul revealed his plans moving forward. According to the YouTube star:

"It's so interesting because, at the beginning of the year, I was like, 'Oh, I'll go 10-0 and then retire'. But in a blink of an eye, all of a sudden, I'm 5-0. I feel like I just finished my rookie season and I just finished chapter one of the book. And there's so much more left for me to read. And I'm young, I'm motivated, and I'm only getting better and better and better. So it's weird to try and map it out but I definitely want to go undefeated and then reitre. So whether that's 10 fights, 15 fights – we'll see, I guess."

Check out Jake Paul's interview below:

Now 5-0, Paul had a fruitful year in 2021. 'The Problem Child' proved he can perform tremendously against an experienced professional fighter when he knocked out Ben Askren in May.

The social media sensation upped the ante when he took on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and defeated him via split decision in August. More recently, 'The Problem Child' scored the biggest win of his career when he flatlined Woodley in a rematch last month.

Jake Paul says he's no longer interested in fighting Tommy Fury

Jake Paul's next opponent hasn't been announced yet. However, 'The Problem Child' made it clear that it won't be Tommy Fury.

Fury, the younger half-brother of heavyweight boxing world champ Tyson Fury, was set to face Paul on December 18. However, the up-and-coming British boxer pulled out of the fight a few weeks away from the event, citing a "bacterial chest infection" and a broken rib.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Tommy Fury suffered a broken rib and is dealing with a chest infection, per a statement released by his team: Tommy Fury suffered a broken rib and is dealing with a chest infection, per a statement released by his team: https://t.co/tVE2ggJe9I

Now that he's feeling better, Fury wants to deal with his unfinished business with Paul. However, the YouTube star doesn't appear to be interested anymore. In an interview with The Volume Sports, Paul said:

"He wants the payday. But I said it before, I don’t wanna take the fight with him, he doesn’t deserve it. I’d rather fight Tyson Fury. I’ll fight his brother or his dad before I’ll fight Tommy."

Watch Jake Paul's interview below:

The Volume @TheVolumeSports



Would rather face .@JakePaul wants his next fight to be a "real boxer"Would rather face @Tyson_Fury before @TommyTNTFury 🍿 .@JakePaul wants his next fight to be a "real boxer"Would rather face @Tyson_Fury before @TommyTNTFury 🍿 https://t.co/hKsuTSfffB

