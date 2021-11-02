Jake Paul says he aims to get to 10-0 as a boxer and retire undefeated after 'taking a world championship belt from somebody'

Jake Paul believes that the sky is the limit with regard to his boxing career. Paul believes he can accomplish any feat he sets out to achieve if he puts in the required amount of hard work and commitment. In his head, however, 'The Problem Child' has already chalked out how he wants his boxing career to shape up.

In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, Jake Paul said he wants to retire as an undefeated professional boxer. Paul wants to get to 10-0 and win a world championship title before hanging up his gloves.

"The sky is the limit for me right now and if I want to accomplish something it's all about me being able to do that and me making the commitment and putting in the work required to do that but I think right now, going to 10-0, being undefeated, fighting some big names, making history and maybe taking a world championship belt from somebody just to say I did it, and retiring at 10-0," Jake Paul said.

Watch the video below:

Jake Paul is currently 4-0 as a professional boxer and is scheduled to take on fellow undefeated prospect Tommy Fury in December.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



🔥 “I fancy Jake Paul, if I’m honest.”



explains why he’s tipping @JakePaul to beat @TommyTNTFury 🥊 “I’ve seen highlights of Jake Paul & I’ve seen bits of Tommy Fury…”🔥 “I fancy Jake Paul, if I’m honest.” @RealCFrampton explains why he’s tipping @JakePaul to beat @TommyTNTFury 🥊 “I’ve seen highlights of Jake Paul & I’ve seen bits of Tommy Fury…”🔥 “I fancy Jake Paul, if I’m honest.”@RealCFrampton explains why he’s tipping @JakePaul to beat @TommyTNTFury https://t.co/Osv5Pige5C

'A lot of haters are insecure losers' - Jake Paul thanks his naysayers for 'paying his bills'

Jake Paul claims that his haters and naysayers are just "confused fans." Paul thanked them for tuning in and watching his fights on pay-per-view just to see him lose because at the end of the day, it pays his bills. He also stated that many of his haters are just 'insecure losers' who 'hide behind the keyboard'.

"Haters are confused fans and they are tuning in and a lot of people tune in to my pay-per-views to see me lose but all that money is just going right into my pocket so haters thank you so much. You quite literally pay my bills and a lot of these people are insecure losers you know, they hide behind the keyboard at their mom's basement with the WiFi they don't pay for - Drake once said and I feel bad for them," Jake Paul said.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

WATCH: The influence of Khabib Nurmagomedov on Justin Gaethje

Edited by Avinash Tewari