"It's all love" - Jake Paul believes his haters are just "confused fans" and welcomes all the love and hate alike

Jake Paul doesn't seem to be concerned about the negativity surrounding him.

According to the recently turned professional boxer, he's never felt any hate coming his way when he's met fans in person. Paul claims his haters are just "confused fans" and that everywhere he's been recently, he was treated with great respect by fans.

Speaking to FightHype, Jake Paul said people showered him with love when he was out on his usual five-mile run in Los Angeles. Although he is happy with the admiration he's been getting, Paul says he doesn't really care about what people think of him because he believes in himself and his abilities.

But one thing Jake Paul does care about is pay-per-view numbers.

"Yeah, haters are confused fans. I think more people love me and they are just confused about me. But when I am jogging on the streets in LA, I was just jogging my five miles and it's all love, there's no hate. I think that people are hating and then when they see you in person their attitude switches up. I see it all the time and to me it doesn't matter. Either way, they are probably going to tune in," said Jake Paul.

Check out the interview below:

Jake Paul nears his toughest challenge yet against Tyron Woodley clash

Jake Paul is set to take on Tyron Woodley in a much-anticipated boxing match on August 29.

Paul is currently undefeated in his professional boxing career. He holds a 3-0 record and has knocked out all three of his opponents inside the squared circle. But Tyron Woodley is Paul's toughest challenge yet.

Jake Paul on his boxing career 👀 pic.twitter.com/SVgHVJjwm8 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 25, 2021

Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion and by far the most accomplished striker Paul has ever faced inside the ring.

Most experts feel that Woodley will emerge victorious in the highly-anticipated showdown. We'll soon find out if their predictions are accurate.

Here are the odds for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley:



Jake Paul -200 (1/2)

Tyron Woodley +170 (17/10)



(odds via @betonline_ag) #PaulWoodley 🥊 pic.twitter.com/BS15XSF9Ai — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 24, 2021

