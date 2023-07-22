Jake Paul shows VADA-approved physique ahead of Nate Diaz fight

Jake Paul is happy to show his clean physique ahead of his return to the ring.

'The Problem Child' has been out of the ring since a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in February. The defeat was the first of the YouTuber's career, and he showed interest in activating their rematch clause. However, he quickly changed his target.

Instead, the YouTuber-turned-boxer will return next month in Dallas to face Nate Diaz. The fight will be the Stockton star's first-ever boxing match, but he feels confident. Diaz is so confident, in fact, that he called for the fight to be 10 rounds.

To his credit, Jake Paul accepted, making the bout the first 10-round boxing match of his career. For the contest, the influencer has tried to get into the best shape of his career, even linking up with former coach Shane Mosley. On social media, Paul showed his physique.

It's clear that he's in the best shape of his career to date, and was happy to show it. In a follow-up tweet, Paul also added that he passed a recent random VADA test, showing that he's not consumed any banned substances. It's clear that the YouTuber is proud of that fact considering he's been accused of being on steroids by former opponents such as Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul does mock Nate Diaz impression ahead of fight

Jake Paul recently mocked Nate Diaz in a recent YouTube video he uploaded.

To his credit, the former UFC title challenger has remained calm thus far. During his boxing career, 'The Problem Child' has always been more of an aggressor, and nothing is off limits in trash-talking.

That was seen in his aforementioned rivalry with 'The Chosen One', when Paul's team insulted Woodley's mother. Also, the YouTuber famously had things get nasty with Tommy Fury, as he mocked his family and fiancee, Molly-Mae Hague.

While Nate Diaz hasn't cracked thus far, Jake Paul is trying hard to get him to break. In a recent YouTube video, the influencer mocked the MMA fighter's look, as well as his noted lisp and speech impediment.

In the video, with Paul dressed like Diaz, he jokingly said:

"I'm going to beat that white boy's a**! I always go hard, you know. I'm just a fighter, so when I get in there I ain't no punk, you know. I'm coming for his head, and I always run triathlons before my fights and s****. F*** you Jake Paul!"

Catch Paul's comments from 4:00 onwards: