WATCH: Jake Paul does best Nate Diaz impression ahead of August fight

Jake Paul has decided to take aim at Nate Diaz's speech ahead of their fight.

'The Problem Child' has been out of the ring since his clash with Tommy Fury in February. There, Paul suffered the first loss of his career by split-decision. Quickly following the defeat, the YouTuber announced his plans to activate their rematch clause.

Ultimately, he instead went in a different direction, opting for a grudge match with Nate Diaz. Last September, the Stockton native submitted Tony Ferguson, fighting out his UFC deal. The following month, he got into a brawl with Paul's team during his win over Anderson Silva.

pic.twitter.com/Z1vQJU8mzm Nate Diaz appearing to slap a member of Jake Paul's team in an altercation backstage at the Anderson Silva fight

The two are now slated to headline a DAZN pay-per-view offering from Dallas next month. Ahead of the contest, Paul has tried hard to poke fun at Nate Diaz and get the former UFC star out of his comfort zone. To his credit, Diaz has remained cool thus far.

So, the YouTuber-turned-boxer decided to turn up the insults. In a recent YouTube video, Jake Paul mocked Diaz by wearing similar clothes and talking with a voice similar to the MMA fighter. In the video, he mocked:

"I'm going to beat that white boy's a**! I always go hard, you know. I'm just a fighter, so when I get in there I ain't no punk, you know. I'm coming for his head, and I always run triathlons before my fights and s****. F*** you Jake Paul!"

Nate Diaz slams 'disrespectful' Jake Paul

Nate Diaz wants to beat Jake Paul not only himself.

'The Problem Child's trash talk towards the former UFC fighter is nothing new. Since beginning his boxing career in 2020, Paul has been a disrupter, mocking everyone from lower-ranked boxers to Canelo Alvarez.

Along the way, he's made a lot of controversial comments. That has gotten on the nerves of Nate Diaz, as he revealed in an interview with Bradley Martyn. There, he slammed Jake Paul for his disrespect shown to other fighters.

Furthermore, he even defended his former rival, Conor McGregor. In the interview, Diaz said:

"This fool's poppin’ off in interviews: ‘We’re real fighters.’ Prove it motherf*****. I’mma go beat his ass for talkin’ s***. And then he was talking s*** to Conor [McGregor] and dissing his wife, and s***. On some real disrespectful stuff that he shouldn’t be saying. And nobody’s saying s***. I’m the one that said, shut the f*** up, b****. I’m gonna whoop your ass for real.”