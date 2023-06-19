Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury rematch could put YouTube boxing in danger 

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury 2 could mark an end to YouTube boxing.

'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' faced off in February in Saudi Arabia. The bout was long in the making, as they had been scheduled to fight on two prior occasions as far back as 2021. That delay led to a lot of hype for the contest, which headlined an ESPN pay-per-view.

Leading into the bout, the YouTuber was a heavy favorite. However, Fury wouldn't be denied in their clash this Spring. Fury used his experience and reach to thoroughly outbox Paul, save for a flash knockdown in the eighth and final round. At the end of the bout, the Brit had handed him his first career loss.

A few months on from the contest, Jake Paul has moved on to a clash with Nate Diaz. Meanwhile, Tommy Fury is eyeing a fight with another YouTuber-turned-boxer, KSI. If everything goes the British boxer's way, YouTube boxing could be over by next summer.

In a recent interview with IFL TV, Fury stated:

"You'll see [if KSI is an easier fight than Jake Paul] you'll see for yourself. I'm keeping my lips shut because I want these guys in the ring. My plan is to get rid of YouTube boxing inside 12 months. I've heard the other man wants a rematch in February. So if I whoop him again in February, it'll be exactly 12 months to me beating him the first time. So if I can beat KSI in the middle of that, job done, yeah?"

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Who is 'TNT' fighting next?

Tommy Fury is expected to return against KSI later this summer.

'The Nightmare' is the other major YouTube boxer to compete and make headlines. While there have been others, Paul and KSI have seemingly separated them from the rest.

Nonetheless, the British star is coming off a no-contest with Joe Fournier last month. While the fight was first ruled a knockout, it was discovered that the YouTuber landed an illegal elbow in the finishing sequence.

Following the main event, he had a face-off with Tommy Fury in the middle of the ring. While some, including Jake Paul himself, have tried to hint that the impending fight is off, that's not the case. KSI recently revealed that the bout could be finalized very soon.

With that as the case, if Tommy Fury can get through KSI, a rematch with Jake Paul is waiting.

Poll : 0 votes