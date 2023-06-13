"Nope not once" - Tommy Fury hits back at Jake Paul over rematch talk

No, Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul 2 isn't on the table any time soon.

'TNT' has been out of the ring since his high-profile clash with 'The Problem Child' in February. The two headlined a massive ESPN pay-per-view card from Saudi Arabia, with champions such as Badou Jack on the undercard.

However, the main event saw a big upset, as the British star outboxed his longtime foe. Fury used his jab and combinations to earn a decision win over Paul, handing him the first defeat of his career. Following the defeat, there was quick talk of a rematch.

However, rematch talk was quickly abandoned as Jake Paul signed to box UFC standout Nate Diaz in August. As a result, Tommy Fury pivoted to KSI, who's also been calling him out. 'The Nightmare' recently went back and forth with Paul on social media, where the latter hinted that their rematch was slated for early 2024.

Jake Paul @jakepaul ksi @KSI



Sign the damn contract and let me show you the difference between me and that fraud who only wins against retired mma pensioners What you waiting for @tommytntfury

This clown…tried to fight Dildo Dan who has never boxed and put a rehydration clause on him. Fought a 40 year old who hadn't fought for 3 years and put a rehydration clause on him before elbowing him. Now trying to squeeze Tommy. I elevated Tommy, my son is now worth a lot more…

However, the British star has confirmed that talks aren't ongoing and that he hasn't spoken with Paul's team since their fight. In a recent interview with TalkSport, Fury stated:

"[We haven't spoke], nope, not once. I think I saw him tweet the other day that he wants to run it back in a year's time, but as far as I'm concerned, we were meant to be running it back a few months later, like in the rematch."

Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul: 'TNT' discusses future

Months after Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul, 'TNT' is eyeing his return.

The British star has previously been linked to a fight with KSI. 'The Nightmare' has been out of action since his no-contest with Joe Fournier in May, where he originally scored a knockout win.

However, the fight was later overturned, as an illegal elbow landed in the final sequence. Nonetheless, that wasn't known at the moment, as Fury had a face-off with the YouTuber in the center of the ring.

SPORTbible @sportbible



The British duo look set to fight next 🍿



#KSIFournier @MF_DAZNXSeries



KSI & Tommy Fury facing off in the ring 🥊The British duo look set to fight next 🍿

Nearly a month on, Tommy Fury discussed his future in an interview with TalkSport. There, he admitted that he has his eyes on a fight with KSI, as well as both of the Pauls, but his time is running out in influencer boxing.

In the interview, he stated:

" I believe I've got a few fights left at this level, but after these fights like the KSI's, the Logan Paul's, maybe a rematch with Jake Paul, then it's back onto my career of winning those titles and going down in history... The end goal is to become a world champion."

