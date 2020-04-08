James Krause's take on criticism of Dana White for decision to go ahead with UFC 249

UFC welterweight James Krause has multiple perspectives on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the UFC's reaction to the ban on sporting events around the globe in order to cease the rapid spread of the highly contagious virus.

Dana White, as we all know has decided to move forward with UFC 249 on April 18 and has received flak from multiple people, fans, experts, industry insiders and media personnel for being rigid about hosting combat sports events at a time when the whole world is struggling, trying to cope with the ongoing pandemic.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Krause revealed that he is viewing the situation from both perspectives and understands the concerns of both parties involved. He also said that the fact that some businesses are shut while others are allowed to resume their daily operations defeats the whole purpose of people isolating themselves to stop the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

“There’s obviously two sides to it - Dana’s side, saying this is not as big of a deal as it’s being led on to believe. If you look at the numbers, there’s some argument behind that. There’s the other side where everyone’s quarantined and they’re trying to stop the spread. Where I live, we’re all quarantined, but the grocery stores are open, the gas stations are open, and everyone’s going to the same place. Doesn’t that kind of defeat the whole purpose of what we’re doing here?”

Krause is on a hot six-fight winning streak in the UFC, with his last win coming against Sergio Moraes at UFC Sao Paulo in November last year.