Jan Blachowicz finally responds to Jon Jones after securing UFC title shot

Jan Blachowicz knew he had to make a statement at UFC Rio Rancho to secure a title shot against Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones. While a win would likely have secured a fight anyway, his first-round knockout was exactly what he needed to create some buzz around the future match-up.

Post-fight, he went and stood at the Octagon-side and stared right at Jones - who seemed more than welcoming of his new challenger. Although he had a short call-out after the fight, his post-fight press conference interview allowed him to elaborate a bit (H/T MMA Fighting):

“They were wrong about me, I proved that I am the best in the world and I proved that I am the next contender for the title shot,” Blachowicz said. “We trained that shot all the time in training. We knew that he [Corey Anderson] would try to use his boxing to take me down. He used his boxing to take down Johnny Walker, but that’s good for me because I like stand up fighting.

He demanded that the Champion gives him a time and place for their clash:

“You promised me on the show Jon, I am next,” Blachowicz added, addressing the champ. “Let’s do this, tell me where and when. Give me the place and time.”

When asked how he sees himself winning the fight, he said that a knockout victory similar to the one against Corey Anderson is what he expects:

“The same,” Blachowicz said. “The same like today. Knock him out.”

While Blachowicz will be a heavy underdog, it's going to be interesting to see how the fight plays out. Jones has been implementing a "safer" but more effective strategies, going to a decision in three of his last four fights.

Blachowicz presents a new challenge and Jones was full of praise for him, embracing the challenge that his new opponent will bring.