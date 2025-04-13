Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis: Full results

The Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis boxing match had one undefeated boxing world champion clash against another. The matchup, and the card as a whole, promised to deliver thrilling action inside the squared circle. The event did end up delivering several finishes and exhilarating action, with Ennis particularly stealing the show.

America's Ennis has been hailed by many as one of the most skilled boxers in the world today and as a potential future great in the sport. The unbeaten fighter's previous appearance inside the boxing ring saw him outpoint Karen Chukhadzhian back in November 2024.

Moreover, 'Boots,' who held the IBF welterweight belt, has been on a quest to become a unified champ en route to possible undisputed champion status.

On the other hand, Lithuania's Eimantas Stanionis last competed back in May 2024, outpointing Gabriel Maestre. Heading into his fight against Jaron 'Boots' Ennis, Stanionis had suggested that Ennis was being promoted to become a superstar but he would spoil those plans. The Lithuanian entered his clash against 'Boots' as the WBA welterweight champion.

The Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis title unification fight headlined a Matchroom Boxing card at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.A., on April 12, 2025. The card also featured various other boxing matches across different weight classes.

Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis

Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis (WBA, IBF, and The Ring welterweight championship)

Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis had Ennis' IBF welterweight championship, Stanionis' WBA welterweight championship, and the vacant Ring Magazine welterweight championship on the line. Both fighters showcased excellent pugilism in the early going, but it was Ennis who appeared to have the better defensive skills among the two.

The American fighter gradually took over the fight by befuddling Stanionis, as he repeatedly made the Lithuanian fighter miss with his power shots. Ennis' jab was on point throughout the matchup and ensured that Stanionis could never find his rhythm and had to keep adjusting to protect himself.

Eventually, Ennis seemingly showboated while comfortably outworking his aggressive opponent. His dominance was amplified by his precise counter-punching, which prevented Stanionis from going all out with his attacks and stringing together meaningful combinations.

Round six marked the beginning of the end for Stanionis in the fight, as he seemed badly stunned by an uppercut from Ennis. Nevertheless, he survived till the end of the round, but his cornermen chose to protect their fighter by stopping the fight -- resulting in Ennis winning via sixth-round RTD. Ennis thereby secured the IBF, WBA, and Ring Magazine welterweight titles.

Raymond Ford vs. Thomas Mattice (super featherweights)

Raymond Ford put on an excellent showcase of boxing skills against a dangerous Thomas Mattice. Ford exercised an abundance of caution despite thoroughly outworking his foe for the better part of the fight, as he refrained from overextending with his punches or staying in the pocket for phone booth exchanges.

Ford deftly utilized his footwork to stifle his opponent's offense, whilst ensuring that he kept tagging him and scoring enough points to keep him ahead on the scorecards. His sharp jab and ring generalship were on full display, refusing to give Mattice any opportunity to get back in the fight.

Another key element seemed to be Ford's impeccable timing, whereby he was always one step ahead of his foe. In the end, Ford was awarded a unanimous decision victory -- with the three official judges scoring it as 100-90 each in his favor.

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Franco Maximiliano Ocampo (Welterweight)

Shakhram Giyasov has earned considerable praise for his latest fight and win, not only for his boxing brilliance inside the ring but for the courage he displayed outside it. As reported by The Ring, Giyasov's two-year-old daughter passed away around a month ago due to a rare brain condition.

Giyasov still managed to compete on the Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis fight card, beating Franco Maximiliano Ocampo and earning the WBA mandatory challenger position against the Ennis vs. Stanionis winner. He came out with an aggressive mindset, tagging his foe with a left hook and following up to score a knockdown in round one.

He continued his onslaught in the following rounds, ultimately scoring a body punch-induced fourth-round KO win against Ocampo. Giyasov subsequently dedicated his victory to his daughter.

Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis: Undercard results

In addition to the Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis matchup, the card featured several other exciting fights. The co-headlining match and the other featured fights on the card delivered action-packed performances, as did the event's undercard.

Fighters like Raymond Ford, Omari Jones, Shakhram Giyasov, Zaquin Moses, Tahmir Smalls, and more, secured wins with tremendous displays of pugilistic prowess.

Check out the Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis fight card's complete results below:

WBA, IBF, and The Ring welterweight title bout: Jaron Ennis def. Eimantas Stanionis (via sixth-round RTD)

Super featherweight: Raymond Ford def. Thomas Mattice (via unanimous decision; 100-90, 100-90, 100-90)

Welterweight: Shakhram Giyasov def. Franco Ocampo (fourth-round KO)

Super welterweight: Omari Jones def. William Jackson (first-round KO)

Super featherweight: Zaquin Moses def. Alex Pallete (second-round KO)

Welterweight: Tahmir Smalls def. Earl Bascome (first-round KO)

Super bantamweight: Arturo Popoca def. Edgar Joe Cortes (eighth-round TKO)

Lightweight: Francisco Rodriguez def. Naheem Parker (third-round RTD)

