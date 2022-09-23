“How did he get here?” - Jarred Brooks doesn’t believe Joshua Pacio deserves to be champion

Jarred Brooks has had a lot to say about his ONE 164 opponent Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio. The two fighters will meet in the main event when ONE Championship returns to the Philippines this December.

Pacio will put his ONE strawweight world championship on the line against ‘The Monkey God’, who is currently undefeated inside the Circle.

Brooks, known for his brash attitude and trash-talk, recently took another shot at the reigning world champion during an interview with South China Morning Post. Mocking Pacio’s resume in the process, Brooks shared his belief that Pacio will not be ready for the fight that he is going to bring to ‘The Passion’ in Manilla.

“Josh, ‘Oh my gosh, how did he get here?’ I beat better people [in one year] than you have in your whole career. So I think that he's not going to be prepared for this style and the way that I'm going to bring it. Different fighters bring different opportunities and different kinds of styles that will be brought out of me. I'm super excited to fight Josh. He's a smarter Lito Adiwang, let's just say that.”

Their ONE 164 showdown will be the first opportunity at ONE gold for Jarred Brooks, while Joshua Pacio will step in for his fourth world title defense. Previously, ‘The Passion’ defeated Rene Catalan, Alex Silva, and Yosuke Saruta. Pacio plans to add Brooks’ name to that list this holiday season.

Joshua Pacio shows respect to Jarred Brooks, but lets ‘The Monkey God’ know taking his title won’t be so easy

While Jarred Brooks is known for his trash-talk, Joshua Pacio is not necessarily interested in playing that game. ‘The Passion’ prefers to do his talking inside the Circle, where he has earned 11 victories since debuting for the promotion in 2017

Speaking to ONE Championship, the Team Lakay product shared words of respect for Jarred Brooks’ skill but warns ‘The Money God’ that taking the strawweight world championship will be a lot harder than he thinks.

“If I face Brooks now, he’ll be one of my toughest fights. But I’m a champion for a reason. If they want to take the belt, it’s not going to be a walk in the park. I’ve worked hard for this, my team has worked hard for this, so I’m not going to give this up easily.”

