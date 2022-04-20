Jarred Brooks says he's "ready to kill"

Jarred Brooks has proven to be an absolute savage in ONE Championship so far, and he appears to have his 'game face' on once more as he heads into his strawweight title eliminator against No.1-ranked Bokang Masunyane.

The bout will take place in Singapore at ONE: 156 this Friday and is one of the most significant clashes the weight class has seen in years. Brooks has caused a massive stir in the division since arriving in ONE - both with his skills on the mic and inside the arena.

Speaking during the pre-fight media day, the American said:

“I’m ready for whatever you bring to me, man. At the end of the day, this is a kill or be killed sport, and I’m definitely ready to kill.”

He further added:

“I’ve been wrestling my whole life, I have the best wrestling in ONE right now. If you try to take my back — anything like that — I’m going to come out guns blazing. It doesn’t matter… My intentions are very, very hard intentions towards Bokang. I can sit here and act friendly, but inside I’m ready to go.”

Bokang is undefeated but has been out of action since December 2020. The South African scored a memorable first-round KO against Rene Catalan in what was his second straight victory since moving over from Pancrase.

Jarred Brooks believes he's the best in the world

Like Bokang, Jarred Brooks has racked up two straight wins inside the ONE circle. The UFC veteran made his debut in November last year and submitted Lito Adiwang in the second round. He then extended his overall winning streak to five as he dominated Hiroba Minowa via unanimous decision in January.

'The Monkey God' further told the media:

“I am the best strawweight in the world and nobody’s going to take that away from me. Not Bokang, not Joshua [Pacio], not anybody in the top five… I’ve paid my dues in this division, I’ve fought twice in the last six months and I’m still ready. I still smell blood. I’m coming to grab the title."

The 28-year-old has been gunning for Joshua Pacio ever since he arrived in ONE and appears to be at the absolute peak of his powers. If he gets the job done on Friday, he'll finally get his wish.

