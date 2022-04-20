"It would be great if I can get him out in the first 30 seconds" - Jarred Brooks is prepared for war against Bokang Masunyane

Jarred Brooks knows that securing a spectacular victory inside the circle isn't always a possibility. Nevertheless, the American is hoping to swiftly end his upcoming outing against Bokang Masunyane.

ONE Championship’s No.2 strawweight contender will take on No.1 contender Bokang Masunyane in a title eliminator at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22 which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 'The Monkey God' stated that he’s prepared to go the full three rounds against Masunyane. However, he will also welcome an early finish if the opportunity presents itself.

“It would be great if I could get him out of there in the first 30 seconds, but I am prepared for a three-round war as well."

A victory over 'Little Giant' will ensure Brooks receives the next title shot against ONE Strawweight champion Joshua Pacio, a fight he’s desired since he got to ONE Championship in late 2021.

Jarred Brooks also warned Masunyane that he’s prepared to drag him into deep water the longer their fight lasts. The outspoken UFC veteran did some scouting and said that ‘Little Giant’ looked tired in the latter stages of his fight against Ryuto Sawada in December 2019:

“I don’t know how his strength and conditioning is right now but I know that against Sawada that you kind of tired out in the second round and it was very evident. But I’m coming in prepared. I think that I can sub you, that I can knock you out, or I could grind out a decision that’s for sure.”

Mixed martial arts is a kill or be killed sport for Jarred Brooks

MMA isn’t solely reliant on the physical capabilities of an athlete, it also rests heavily on the person’s mental fortitude. Jarred Brooks, as brash as he can be, knows that entering the circle with the right attitude could mean the difference between winning or losing.

Brooks, who’s undefeated in his first two matches in ONE Championship, said he’s ready for whatever Masunyane throws at him. Be it on the physical side of the sport or the mental side of it, Brooks has prepared himself for every circumstance.

“I’m ready for whatever you bring to me. At the end of the day, this is a kill or be killed sport, and I’m definitely ready to kill. I’m just ready to go against you and show what my technique is all about.”

Edited by David Andrew