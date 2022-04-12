Jarred Brooks asks fans if he should keep trash-talking or not

Jarred Brooks has always been a fire-starter on the microphone, cutting promos left, right and center. It seems, however, that Brooks is looking for the fans’ perspective on if he should continue with his verbal tirade.

The ONE strawweight contender recently tweeted:

"Should I keep trash talking or no?"

Brooks has been a firebrand since he arrived at ONE Championship in late 2021. He’s called out, primarily, ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio and ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes.

He went hard at Pacio in particular, and even learned a bit of Filipino just to talk trash to the Team Lakay star. Brooks’ first two opponents, Lito Adiwang and Hiroba Minowa, weren’t spared either. Bokang Masunyane, the No.1-ranked strawweight contender, is now the American's latest target.

While the UFC veteran can go scorched earth in his promos leading up to fights, he can quickly turn off the switch and be friendly with his opponents. Brooks and Adiwang went at it heading into their match in October 2021, but the two have been amicable with each other ever since.

Jarred Brooks has nothing but respect for Demetrious Johnson

Despite Jarred Brooks being as brash as he can be, there are still those instances when he’s instantly humbled. Demetrious Johnson, who's considered by many to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, once said Brooks has a legitimate chance of beating Joshua Pacio if ever the two strawweights lock horns.

Johnson's statements left Brooks "ecstatic." In a previous interview with ONE Championship, he said:

“Man, I was ecstatic. I mean, you’re talking about the best of all time, the GOAT, Demetrious Johnson... That’s somebody I’ve looked up to since I was in high school. And what made me really want to fight and really want to pursue fighting at a smaller weight class. He was definitely the project, for sure. I’ve always wanted to be like DJ, and I have a little DJ likeness to me, I would say that."

Jarred Brooks is slated to take on Bokang Masunyane on April 22. A win for 'The Monkey God' will likely see him fight for ONE gold against the reigning strawweight king, Joshua Pacio.

