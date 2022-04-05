"Joshua Pacio is a p***"- Jarred Brooks learns Filipino just to talk trash to ONE strawweight champ Joshua Pacio

Jarred Brooks is a man adept at cutting promos and building up hype leading up to a fight. What’s even more impressive is the lengths the submission specialist will take just to get into his opponents’ heads.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Brooks attempted to learn Filipino just to talk trash to ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio.

“Pacio is a 'puki' [Filipino for p*ssy]. If you want to translate that then you can. Is there anybody who wants to translate that? He’s a 'puki'."

Jarred Brooks has been calling Joshua Pacio out since he arrived at ONE Championship in early 2021. While the two haven’t fought yet, it was Pacio’s Team Lakay stablemate Lito Adiwang who welcomed the former UFC fighter into the promotion.

The American ultimately beat Adiwang via second-round submission in their October 2021 match. Funnily enough, the two have been nothing but amicable with each other since then.

Jarred Brooks has to beat Booking Masunyane to earn a title shot

Despite his numerous callouts to Joshua Pacio, Jarred Brooks, the No.2-ranked strawweight contender, will first have to go through No.1-ranked contender Bokang Masunyane in a world title eliminator at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22.

Although Brooks is eager to take on the South African fighter, he felt that Pacio was just delaying the inevitable. He told ONE Championship:

“He's the one who said that ‘Bokang and Jarred should fight first in order to fight me.’ And we all know that I deserved it more than Bokang but at the end of the day, it's just another day and another fight. If we were to fight out in the streets, it’s no different. So I just got to take a 30-hour flight and beat some *ss, get paid, and then come back and take that title away from Pacio."

‘The Monkey God’ even said that Masunyane is a better fighter than the strawweight king, adding:

“Bokang is better than Joshua Pacio. And if Bokang wants to fight Pacio then I think Bokang would beat him."

