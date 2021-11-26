Jarred Brooks shocks fan-favorite Lito Adiwang at ONE: NextGen III

Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks made a successful ONE Championship debut, upsetting fan-favorite and No. 5-ranked strawweight Lito ‘Thunder Kid’ Adiwang on Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in the main event of ONE: NextGen III.

The 28-year-old from Warsaw, Indiana effortlessly took care of business against the Filipino phenom, putting together a dominant showing with his world-class wrestling from start to finish.

Adiwang was never able to put more than two strikes together against Brooks, who nullified the Filipino’s powerful combinations and aggression with intelligent positioning and well-timed takedowns.

After a relatively one-sided first round that saw Brooks stick a takedown almost as soon as the fight began, the American continued his relentless chain wrestling in the second stanza. He even landed an emphatic slam that sent Adiwang crashing to the canvas.

On the mat, it wasn’t long until Brooks transitioned into a fight-ending submission. He secured mount and locked in an arm triangle choke to force the tap. The official finish came at 3:07 of round two.

Afterward, a fired up Brooks looked straight at the camera and yelled “Who’s the boss now?” There’s a new strawweight contender in town and Brooks appears ready to take on the division’s top fighters.

In the co-main event, former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Babyface Killer’ Alaverdi Ramazanov scored a scintillating knockout victory over Thai superstar Pongsiri PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym.

The longer and more accurate Ramazanov utilized his height and reach advantage to stifle Pongsiri, who couldn’t get within distance to land his signature strikes.

A vicious uppercut from Ramazanov early in the first round had Pongsiri reeling. The Thai warrior tried to make it back to his feet, but stumbled and fell over as the referee immediately waved off the contest. The knockout was recorded at the 2:39 mark of round one.

Elsewhere at ONE: NextGen III

ONE: NextGen III was a fantastic card from top to bottom, which featured a healthy mix of mixed martial arts and ONE Super Series contests.

Former ONE strawweight world champion Alex ‘Little Rock’ Silva of Brazil scored his second victory over rival Rene Catalan of the Philippines in a rematch nearly a decade in the making.

Silva finished Catalan with an armbar in 2013 and he did the same again in a repeat performance on Friday.

In a lightweight contest, Ruslan Emilbek Uulu upset former top-five-ranked Pieter Buist to win via unanimous decision.

Lastly, Panpayak Jitmuangnon and Felipe Lobo both scored unanimous decisions in a pair of kickboxing bouts, beating opponents Daniel Puertas and Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym, respectively.

Official Results for ONE: NextGen III:

Mixed Martial Arts - Strawweight: Jarred Brooks def. Lito Adiwang via Submission (Arm Triangle) at 3:07 of R2

Muay Thai - Bantamweight: Alaverdi Ramazanov def. Pongsiri PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym via KO at 2:39 of R1

Mixed Martial Arts - Strawweight: Alex Silva def. Rene Catalan via Submission (Armbar) at 3:35 of R1

Kickboxing - Flyweight: Panpayak Jitmuangnon def. Daniel Puertas via Unanimous Decision

Mixed Martial Arts - Lightweight: Ruslan Emilbek Uulu def. Pieter Buist via Unanimous Decision

Kickboxing - Bantamweight: Felipe Lobo def. Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym via Unanimous Decision

