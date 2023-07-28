Jarred Brooks to strawweight challengers looking for a title shot: “People just gotta call me out”

ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks is open to all-comers who want to challenge him for the title and that he is just a callout away for it to happen.

‘The Monkey God’ became the strawweight division king back in December in Manila after defeating longtime champion Joshua Pacio of the Philippines by unanimous decision.

The true fighter that he is, Jarred Brooks has no plans of sitting on the title for long periods of time and is willing to consider any and all challenges that will go his way. He said would-be challengers just have to make their intentions known and call him out.

The 30-year-old Mash Fight Team standout shared this to ONE Championship, saying:

“They just got to say, ‘Hey, let's fight.’ I want to fight. I want to make money. I'm having a kid here soon. Literally, I have the most confidence in myself than anybody at flyweight or strawweight. So, people just gotta call me out.”

As he awaits his next challenge in the strawweight mixed martial arts lane, Jarred Brooks will vie for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title next week.

The Indiana native battles reigning flyweight grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci in the all-American co-headlining title showdown at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

The champion-versus-champion contest will go down at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

For the title clash, Jarred Brooks is moving up in weight in line with his thrust to become a two-sport ONE world champion.

Mikey Musumeci, meanwhile, will be making his third title defense after becoming world champion last September.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ was last in action in May in the United States, shooting down the challenge from Osamah Almarwai of Yemen by way of submission through a rear-naked choke.