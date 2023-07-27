Jarred Brooks implores fighters to be more vocal and call each other out: ‘It’s going to sell fights’

Jarred Brooks loves nothing more than stirring up the hornet’s nest when he builds up his fights, and he wants his contemporaries to do the same.

The reigning ONE strawweight world champion isn’t afraid of getting under his opponent’s skin using relentless trash talk, and he feels cutting some scathing promos is the best way to sell his fights to the broader audience.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Brooks said he doesn’t care if he ends up looking like a total heel in the lead-up to bouts. For ‘The Monkey God’, doing that extra bit of mic work is what increases drama to an already stellar meeting.

Brooks said:

“Go out, find a fight, and call people out. Be vocal. Nobody's vocal in our whole division, except for me. That's why our division is relying on me. So I need people to be vocal, I don't care if you talk shit to me, I don't care if you go out and make yourself look more like an ass.”

He added:

“ But at the end of the day, it's going to sell fights, it's going to make people want to watch us.”

Brooks’ best, or worst depending on who watches, promo work came in the build-up for his world title fight against Filipino star Joshua Pacio in December 2022.

Pacio was then the reigning ONE strawweight world champion, and Brooks was in unenviable territory heading to Manila. ‘The Passion’ was defending the strap in his country’s capital city, and Brooks was rightfully booed for much of the contest.

Nonetheless, Brooks captured the strawweight crown via unanimous decision and earned the overall respect of the Filipino crowd. Brooks, though, has now taken a different approach in his pre-fight antics heading into his next world title fight.

The strawweight king attempts to become a two-sport world champion when faces Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13 this August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

While he went ballistic against Pacio in December, Brooks has now put on more of a comedic act in his smack talk with Musumeci.

Brooks’ world title challenge against Musumeci, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 13 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.