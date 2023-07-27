Jarred Brooks hails Mikey Musumeci ‘the best grappler of all time’: “He’s good everywhere”

Jarred Brooks has proved time and time again in ONE Championship that he will not back down from a challenge.

Taking the strawweight division by storm, ‘The Monkey God’ threw himself right in at the deep end with the top contenders.

Defeating them one by one on his way to the world title, Brooks reached the pinnacle at ONE 164 last year where he beat Joshua Pacio to become the strawweight champion.

With his dominant run in the division not leaving many contenders for him to face, the American has turned his attention elsewhere for his next challenge.

At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, he will put his grappling skills to the test against one of the very best submission grapplers on the planet.

Facing off with Mikey Musumeci with his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship on the line, Brooks has the odds stacked against him but he is well aware of the challenge he faces.

With two world title defenses already under his belt, Musumeci has managed to stay a step ahead of all of his opponents inside the circle with his chess-like grappling IQ.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Brooks will look to pull off one of the biggest upsets in ONE Championship history.

In an interview with the promotion, Jarred Brooks spoke about his opponent’s credentials and what he brings to the table:

“I say his strengths are everywhere. He's known as the best grappler of all time. So, I think that he's good everywhere.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.