Jarred Brooks reveals why he only watches ONE Championship fights

‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks doesn’t bother watching mixed martial arts from any organization aside from ONE Championship.

Brooks etched his name into the history books at ONE 164 last year, scoring a dominant unanimous decision victory over Joshua Pacio to capture the promotion’s strawweight world championship. On August 4, ‘The Monkey God’ will attempt to make history once again as he challenges reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci with the goal of becoming a two-sport titleholder.

Weeks away from his highly anticipated return to action, Jarred Brooks sat down with the South China Morning Post to discuss his upcoming contest. During the conversation, Brooks revealed that ONE Championship is the only combat sports promotion he watches regularly.

“I watch ONE Championship, that’s all I watch... I don’t watch UFC, I don’t watch any other organization because I know that it’s gonna be watered-down bullsh*t, right?”

Watch the interview below:

Aside from housing the best fighters in the world, ONE Championship also offers something that no other organization does – multiple sports brimming with world-class talent. Aside from a stellar roster of MMA’s best, ONE also houses the best Muay Thai fighters, kickboxers, and submission grapplers, giving them all an opportunity to showcase their skills and win world titles on martial arts’ biggest global stage.

And nowhere else will you see those two worlds collide as they will at ONE Fight Night 13 when Jarred Brooks steps into Mikey Musumeci’s world for a can’t-miss co-main event clash.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in US primetime on August 4.