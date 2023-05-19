Mikey Musumeci trades ideas with Brandon Moreno

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is one of the most affable athletes in combat sports, and he’s had no problems dapping it up with some of his peers.

From Rodtang Jitmuangnon to Demetrious Johnson and even Stamp Fairtex, Musumeci has formed bonds with his fellow ONE Championship athletes quite easily.

He’s also shared ideas with fighters outside the organization.

Musumeci recently shared on Instagram that he’s been training with UFC flyweight world champion Brandon Moreno, a man also considered among the most wholesome in MMA.

"Great session today @theassassinbaby!!! Thank you for the striking tips also! 🙏😊❤️,” posted Musumeci on his Instagram Stories.

This wasn’t the first time that the two world champions trained together under one roof. Just a little over a week ago, it was Musumeci who shared his Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills with the Mexican fighter.

Though a jump into mixed martial arts isn’t on Musumeci’s plans at the moment, his run at submission grappling continues to remain perfect.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ successfully retained his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title when he took on IBJJF no-gi world champion Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Musumeci was the aggressor right from the opening bell when he quickly slapped in a tight leg lock against Almarwai. After sensing that Almarwai won’t be submitting to his signature ‘Mikey Lock’, Musumeci passed and transitioned for a back take.

Once he got Almarwai’s back, Musumeci slapped in a rear-naked choke that ultimately forced the Yemeni grappler to submit.

The win was Musumeci’s fourth in as many matches in ONE Championship and his third in world title matches.

ONE Fight Night 10 is available on free replay to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

