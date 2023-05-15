Mikey Musumeci rolls and shares his advice with Brandon Moreno

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci recently spent some time with reigning UFC flyweight world champion Brandon Moreno. 'Darth Rigatoni' visited 'The Assassin Baby' and shared some mat time and grappling tips.

Musumeci posted about the encounter on Instagram. The 26-year-old BJJ world champion was respectful and cordial enough to caption the post in Moreno's native language, Spanish.

Here's the post with the caption translated to English:

"very good training today @theassassinbaby come on guys!!!"

Brandon Moreno commented on the post:

"Brother thank you so much the the rolls and advices 🙏🔥"

Marcelo Rojo, Moreno’s training partner and fellow pro fighter, also posted a comment:

"Thanks brother amazing class!"

Moreno and his team certainly struck gold upon learning a few things from Mikey Musumeci. The self-proclaimed jiu-jitsu nerd is one of the best grapplers in the world today. His grasp of technique and overwhelming aggressive attack system has separated him from the rest of the pack.

If you want to see Musumeci's greatness on full display, watch him dismantle IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video earlier this month.

That night, Mikey Musumeci corrected his past mistakes and diversified his submission attacks. 'Darth Rigatoni' masterfully shifted from leg locks to pressure passing to find a more efficient way of getting the tap.

Eventually, Mikey Musumeci found an opportunity to clasp an air-tight rear-naked choke, forcing his Yemeni foe to tap.

The victory earned the world champion a sweet $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

At this point, it's hard to see who else can give Musumeci a challenge in submission grappling. Now that he's been training and hanging out with MMA world champions like Brandon Moreno, perhaps a transition to full-on mixed martial arts is imminent? Only time will tell.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch the full replay of this match, along with the entire blockbuster card, free of charge.

