Fans loving wholesome Mikey Musumeci’s training session with Brandon Moreno

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci continues to shock the world with his recent collaboration with UFC superstar Brandon Moreno.

After pulling off one of the most tremendous jiu-jitsu performances of his career earlier this month, Musumeci is finally getting the attention of the MMA world and everyone wants to work with him.

Reigning UFC flyweight world champion Brandon Moreno, for instance, picked his brain recently to prepare for his next world title defense, while Musumeci polished on his Spanish.

The American superstar celebrated their training session recently with a wholesome picture on Instagram that said:

“🇲🇽🇺🇸 muy bien entrenar hoy @theassassinbaby dale guey!!! @ftcclv.”

Translated, he said:

“Very good training today @theassassinbaby let’s go!!!”

Grappling and MMA fans alike have reacted wildly to his post, which has gone viral for the last two days. Check out some of their reactions below:

‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is undoubtedly one of the greatest grapplers of his generation. It’s outstanding how quickly he’s become a household name since joining ONE Championship last year. His eccentric personality and absolute dedication to jiu-jitsu have remarkably resonated with the fans that people just can’t get enough of him.

They look forward to watching Musumeci defend his flyweight submission grappling belt again sometime later this year after submitting Osamah Almarwai in Colorado last week at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Rewatch Musumeci vs. Almarwai, and all of ONE Fight Night 10, for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

