Mikey Musumeci hits back at those saying submission grappling isn’t a real fight

Mikey Musumeci is tired of people who say jiu-jitsu matches aren’t fights.

Musumeci is the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion. After winning the inaugural world title against Cleber Sousa, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ defended his throne against Gantumur Bayanduuren on January 13. Although the American didn’t get a finish, he did significant damage to Baydanduuren’s leg, leading to a torn MCL, ACL, meniscus, and broken ankle.

Mikey Musumeci utilized his performance as an example of why jiu-jitsu matches should be considered fights. He had this to say during an Instagram video posted by ONE:

“I got a lot of sh*t because I always say, ‘oh, this is a good fight,’ about a jiu-jitsu match. ‘It’s a match. It’s not a fight.’ After my last fight, I’ll say fight, every part of his knee got torn, and I’m on a card with MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and the most damage was done in the grappling match. It’s a fight. The damage that could happen in a jiu-jitsu match, the results could be catastrophic. That’s why I consider it a fight."

Mikey Musumeci’s latest world title defense was on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video in Colorado, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil. After failing to secure a leg lock, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ transitioned to a rear-naked choke and submitted Osamah Almarwai.

It’s unclear what’s next for the American superstar, but he hopes his next opponent is Demetrious Johnson, the ONE flyweight world champion, in a grappling super match.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen on Amazon Prime Video by North American subscribers for free.

