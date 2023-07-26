Jarred Brooks admits it’s a ‘scary thought’ competing against jiu-jitsu machine Mikey Musumeci

‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks admitted to being a little nervous about stepping on the mat with five-time IBJJF world champion Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13.

On August 4, Brooks will make his first appearance of 2023, eight months after his ONE strawweight world title win over Joshua Pacio at ONE 164. This time, ‘The Monkey God’ will leave the four-ounce gloves at home as he is scheduled to square off with reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci in a submission superfight.

Brooks will attempt to do what no man inside the Circle has done thus far and score a win over the grappling guru. Going into the bout, he recognizes that Musumeci’s dedication to the sport and his unrelenting training regime makes him a scary opponent.

Brooks told ONE Championship:

“The dude practices 12 hours a day. So it's a scary thought that you're going against somebody that has that mental state and that prowess.”

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



| Aug 4 at 8PM ET

Watch Live on Prime Can Jarred Brooks claim a second throne when he challenges flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo? #ONEFightNight13 | Aug 4 at 8PM ETWatch Live on Prime pic.twitter.com/hSdPqLSuVz

Mikey Musumeci, like his ONE Fight Night 13 opponent, is yet to suffer a defeat under the ONE Championship banner. After scoring a submission win over grappling legend Masakazu Imanari in his promotional debut, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ went on to become the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, defeating Brazilian standout Celber Sousa.

Musumeci has defended the world title twice thus far, securing wins against Combat Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren and IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai.

He’ll be looking to add another name to his hit list on August 4, but ‘The Monkey God’ has no intention of going down without a fight.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.