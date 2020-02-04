Jeff Novitsky reveals shocking number of drug tests Jon Jones took in 2019

UFC 239 Jones v Santos

Jon Jones may just be the most tested athlete in the world of sports. As you know, Jones has an unfortunate history of past drug use and has tested positive for PEDs on multiple occasions. There have been many stories with regards to him avoiding tests, being a "drug cheat" and more, but as of 2020, that seemingly can't be applied to him anymore.

Jeff Novitzky, the UFC senior VP of Athlete Health and Performance revealed on Twitter that Jones was tested a whopping 42 times without any notice. It also happened via three different organizations altogether.

In 2019, @JonnyBones was subject to 42 no-notice drug tests by 3 separate entities (USADA, CSAC and NSAC). In my 20 years experience in the anti-doping world, this is the highest volume of yearly tests that I have ever seen on one athlete, in any sport. — Jeff Novitzky (@JeffNovitzkyUFC) February 3, 2020

42 is a staggering number and if he managed to pass through all without an issue, it truly may be time for him to have another chapter in his career. Fans have enjoyed his resurgence since late 2018. Between December 2018 and February 2020, Jones will have competed in the Octagon four times - a high number for a Champion in UFC.

He's set to face Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247, and as with Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos, he's expected to run right through him. He didn't get a finish in 2019, winning both his fights against Smith and Santos via decision. He'll be looking to change that and many feel that Jones is a whole other level above Reyes.

Either way, it's going to be an interesting fight. UFC with a clean and motivated Jon Jones will be great to watch, and hopefully, it results in an exciting 2021 with potential crossovers with Israel Adesanya and even a potential move to Heavyweight.