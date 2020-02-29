Jennifer Maia vs Viviane Arujao reportedly in the works for UFC Austin

Jennifer Maia will look to secure a win upon her return to the Octagon

According to a report from Combate, an all-Brazilian Flyweight matchup between Jennifer Maia and Viviane Arujao is reportedly in the works for the upcoming UFC Austin event that is currently scheduled for June.

Jennifer Maia vs Viviane Arujao in the works for UFC Austin

Having signed with the UFC in 2018, Jennifer Maia is currently on the back of a loss to Katlyn Chookagian from UFC 244. Maia, who has previously defeated Alexis Davis and Roxanne Modafferi inside the Octagon, will be looking to step back into the Octagon for the first time since November of 2019.

On the other hand, Viviane Arujao made her UFC debut at UFC 237 and secured two vital wins in her first two fights in the promotion before eventually losing to Jessica Eye at UFC 245 via split decision.

Having lost their previous fights, both Arujao and Maia will look to secure a vital and much-needed win upon their return to the Octagon in June. The UFC is still yet to make an official announcement but we can certainly hope to see the two Brazilians lock horns in Austin, Texas.

When is UFC Austin scheduled for?

UFC Austin is currently scheduled to take place on the 27th of June in Austin, Texas at the Frank Erwin Center and so far no fights have been confirmed for the event.