Jeremy Miado attributes his improvements to Marrow Force move

Jeremy Miado has been showcasing his skills in ONE Championship for almost five years now. However, he has not found consistent success, the kind that could vault him to world title contention.

Nevertheless, things seem to be looking up for ‘The Jaguar’. He recorded back-to-back wins in ONE Championship for the first time when he knocked out Miao Li Tao in the second round of their matchup at last October’s ONE: NextGen event.

Now looking to extend his winning streak to three in a row, the Filipino knockout artist credited his move to Marrok Force MMA in Bangkok as the primary reason for his growth. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, he said:

“Since I moved here, I have just been training – morning, afternoon and night. I know that I can improve on a lot of my weaknesses here.”

All of Jeremy Miado’s wins in the Circle have come by way of knockouts, making him one of the most exciting fighters to watch in the promotion. However, when asked which area of his game has improved since moving to Marrok Force, he had this to say:

“It’s got to be my wrestling. The level of wrestling here is different. The method of training is pretty much the same, but the level of skills and technique is way ahead here compared to the ones where I trained before. Sure, there are a lot of great wrestlers in the Philippines, but I never had a chance to train with them, be it because of logistics or whatnot.

“Now, I’ve been given the opportunity to move to Thailand and I’m happy that I get to work on my wrestling. It also helps that training never stops, so our improvement is pretty quick. That’s why I’m not wasting this opportunity.”

Jeremy Miado feels ready for ranked opponents after Senzo Ikeda

Jeremy Miado will face Japanese veteran Senzo Ikeda at ONE: Heavy Hitters on Friday, January 14.

While Ikeda is not among the top-five strawweights in the promotion, he has made a name for himself as one of the most feared strikers in Pancrase.

‘The Jaguar’ believes that getting a win over the Pancrase flyweight world champion can bring him that much closer to being matched with a ranked contender in one of the most stacked divisions in ONE Championship.

“I know I deserve it if I win here. I really don’t have a problem with facing Ikeda, because this is an opportunity to showcase myself and prove that I belong in the rankings. I need to beat Ikeda to prove that I deserve a ranked opponent. I know there are a lot of great fighters in this weight class.”

Tune in to ONE: Heavy Hitters this Friday to catch Jeremy Miado in action.

