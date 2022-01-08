5 of the most stacked weight divisions in ONE Championship

ONE Championship is the world’s largest martial arts organization. The promotion is home to multiple world champions across MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, wrestling, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and other disciplines in the world of combat sports.

Athletes are drawn to The Home of Martial Arts for many reasons. One reason is its revolutionary “walking-weight” competition. This makes the organization's weight divisions unique from any other MMA promotion. It was designed specifically with the competitors' safety in mind.

This has attracted fighters from all disciplines, as ONE not only gives them the opportunity to compete with added safety measures in place, but also to not be restricted to a specific discipline.

Currently, the promotion has 11 MMA world champions, seven kickboxing world champions, and five Muay Thai world champions.

The dynamic roster constantly welcomes emerging and veteran superstars from different parts of the globe. Each division is highly competitive and it gets more stacked by the day.

ONE Championship ranks five top contenders behind a world champion in each division. However, this top five doesn't come close to reflecting just how competitive the divisions really are.

#5. ONE Strawweight Division

The Home of Martial Arts is known for its lighter weight classes. The men’s 56.7kg division title, for example, is arguably one of the most hotly-contested MMA world titles right now. Nobody previous champion has come anywhere near Joshua Pacio’s current reign of 1000 days and counting.

Undefeated South African standout Bokang Masunyane currently holds the top contender spot in the division. This comes after an incredible 37-second knockout of former world title challenger Rene Catalan in December 2020.

No.2-ranked Yosuke Saruta bounced back from losing the world title to Pacio by defeating a streaking Pancrase champion in Daichi Kitakata and former division king Yoshitaka Naito. While he failed to re-capture the gold in his trilogy bout with Pacio, he remains one of the most dangerous fighters in the weight class.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship puts the ONE strawweight division ON NOTICE by submitting Lito Adiwang in the second round! @The_monkeygod #ONENextGen3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Jarred Brooksputs the ONE strawweight division ON NOTICE by submitting Lito Adiwang in the second round! Jarred Brooks 🇺🇸 puts the ONE strawweight division ON NOTICE by submitting Lito Adiwang in the second round! 👀 @The_monkeygod #ONENextGen3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/JHUSk2VAgL

American veteran Jarred Brooks announced his arrival in Asia by forcing one of the promotion’s most exciting fighters in Lito Adiwang to tap in the second round of their encounter last year. The win earned him the third spot in the division’s rankings. His wealth of experience in various MMA promotions makes him a legitimate threat to the world title.

The fourth spot is occupied by a rising star in Hiroba Minowa, whose conquests include Adiwang and No.5-ranked contender, Alex Silva. At 22 years old, Minowa already has a 13-2 record and is currently riding a six-fight win streak.

The division also includes Muay Thai legend Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, Greco-Roman wrestling champion Gustavo Balart, Filipino national wushu sanda and Muay Thai champion Robin Catalan, European grappling champion Aleksi Toivonen, Pancrase world champion Senzo Ikeda, and Indonesian wrestling champion Elipitua Siregar.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by John Cunningham