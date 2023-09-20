Jessa Khan shares her newfound appreciation for training in Nogi: “I just feel more free”

Although they practically share the same principle, practicing Brazilian jiu-jitsu in gi and nogi feels like two completely different worlds.

Even one of the most decorated BJJ practitioners on the planet Jessa Khan can attest to this, as she found herself being drawn to nogi at the moment.

Khan has made do without her gi in the meantime, in preparation for her ONE atomweight submission grappling world title showdown with familiar foe Danielle Kelly.

The pair of ground wizards will entangle anew at Singapore Indoor Stadium, in the first of three women's world title fights at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video on September 29.

Speaking with the promotion ahead of her first bout inside the Circle, Khan admitted feeling looser and more agile minus the restrictions of the gi:

“I actually really like no-gi a lot more than the gi right now. I just feel like people, they can't really hold me. It's so much easier for me to move.”

Moreover, Khan admitted to enjoying the free movement and explosive nature of no-gi, which is somehow mitigated by the grips and leverage in gi.

The 21-year-old prodigy added:

“I just feel more free, like doing jiu-jitsu in the gi is probably kind of like stuck. It's not as fun as no-gi, you know?”

Jessa Khan trains at the famed Art of Jiu-Jitsu Academy under the legendary Mendes brothers, who are known for embracing the traditional ways of the sport through the gi.

In fact, the Cambodian-American star even bagged herself the 2023 IBJJF World Title donning the traditional kimono.

Then again, the so-called “Nogi revolution” is in full swing, and it’s nice to see Khan doing what she does best in both disciplines.

Don’t miss Khan’s promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 14. The entire event will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.