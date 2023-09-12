“I know what to do” – Jessa Khan confident she can submit Danielle Kelly this time around

Brazilian jiu-jitsu superstar Jessa Khan believes she still has Danielle Kelly’s number ahead of their rematch at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The pair of grappling savants will duel at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29, in an encore of their 2021 showdown.

Fresh from receiving her black belt from the iconic Mendes brothers from the Art of Jiu-Jitsu Academy, Khan took on Kelly at a Who’s Number One event.

The Cambodian-American grappler quickly stamped her class by dominating Kelly, putting on a frenetic pace and performing slick passing to secure dominant positions.

While Kelly was able to survive the full 15 minutes, she was on the receiving end of multiple submission attempts from the 21-year-old prodigy.

Speaking to Alex Wendling in an interview ahead of her rematch with Kelly, Khan was adamant about being in full control during the entire match-up. Moreover, she recalled forcing the usually aggressive Kelly to be on the defensive:

“I don’t know if you re-watched our match that we did two years ago, but I was mainly leading the fight., I was pretty much going after like one submission after another and that's pretty much how I won. It's just I couldn't get her to actually submit. But during the fight, yeah, she was just having good defense and just defending. So there wasn’t really too much attacking from her side."

After getting a gauge of Kelly’s capabilities, Khan is also confident she’ll finish the job this time around, adding:

“But this time, I kind of know what to do in order to get the submission this time.”

Will Khan force Kelly to tap and add ONE atomweight submission grappling queen to her extensive resume?

We’ll find out at ONE Fight Night 14. Prime Video members in North America can watch this star-studded event live on US Primetime free of charge.

Watch Jessa Khan’s full interview below: